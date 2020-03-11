|
|
Anna May Durns
Reno - Made her way to heaven peacefully on February 4, 2020 at Lakeside Wellness Facility.
Anna May Durns, 88, a native of Reno was born July 11, 1931 to Frank and Freda Piehl in the house she grew up in on North Virginia Street across from UNR.
Anna May graduated from Reno High School in 1950. She married her loving husband William Durns October 11, 1952.
Anna May was a homemaker and raised 5 children. The family loved hunting, fishing, camping, four wheeling and snowmobiling. They were long time members of The Reno Four Wheelers where Anna May served as Treasurer for many years.
She worked at the family business, Reno Lumber & Hardware as bookkeeper until the family lumber yard closed.
Shen then worked as a Homemaker for the state of Nevada until her retirement in 2005.
Anna May is preceded in death by her husband William Durns, Parents Frank & Freda Piehl, Sister Ellen Guerricagotia & son in-law James Hill.
She is survived by daughter's Deberah Durns, Denise Durns & Dedra Hill. Sons William Durns Jr. (Karen) and Robert Durns (Heidi.)
Grandchildren William Durns III and Sarah Durns.
Nephew Frank Robinson.
Services to be held on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church 2075, West 7th Street Reno,Nevada 89502
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Nevada Humane Society 2825 Longley Lane Ste B, Reno,Nevada 89502
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 23, 2020