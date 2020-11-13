Anna Menicucci
January 23, 1936 - November 8, 2020 - Anna Menicucci, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born, Anna Digino at St. Mary's Hospital to Carlo and Inez Digino. Anna grew up on Marsh Avenue and attended St. Thomas Aquinas School and graduated from the original Bishop Manogue Catholic High in 1955, when Bishop Manogue was located on McCarran Blvd. She cherished her Manogue friends and enjoyed getting together with them for their regular lunches. She received all her sacraments at Our Lady of Snows including marrying her soulmate, Bruno Menicucci on August 2, 1959. They spent 47 wonderful years together before Bruno's passing on November 14, 2006.
Anna was Bruno's wife, best friend, and business partner and worked alongside him each day. She helped start and run several businesses including Bruno's Delicatessen, Monterey Cheese Company and Menicucci Insurance Services. She provided him with support and advice throughout their life together. Anna was always a fixture at her children's school, and spent countless hours volunteering in the classroom, serving hot lunch, and driving for field trips.
Anna continued her years of service until the end of her life. She was an active member of Sons of Italy and The Assistance League of Reno. She enjoyed the monthly dinners with her Sons of Italy friends and found joy volunteering with the Assistance League. One of her favorite things to do before the school year started was filling backpacks for children in need with the other volunteers. Most recently, Anna joined with several friends to knit scarves and blankets for homeless teens.
Her greatest joy in life was her family, she rarely missed attending her grandchildren's school and sporting events. She was a true sports fan, probably as a result of being a coach's wife. She loved attending her grandchildren's games as much as the World Series or the Superbowl. If you had asked her what she was most proud of she would have immediately told you, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Anna devoted her life to her family and was a shining example of grace, courage, and faith.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno Menicucci, beloved grandson, Jarrod Faust, parents, Carlo and Inez Digino, a sister and 2 brothers: in-laws Giovanni and Ada Menicucci, and her best friend and cousin Dorothy Matteoni. Anna is survived by her children Andrea Menicucci-Ardito (Jeff) and children Dominic and Morgan Beye; Karen Faust (Craig) and children Jordan Faust and Ashley Evans (Rick) and great grandchildren, Maverick and Lucy; and Chrissy Menicucci Benna (Alex) and children Amelia and Olivia Lane; brother-in-law John Menicucci and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our lives were enriched every day by her presence. She was strong, compassionate, determined and lived her life with purpose. Our lives will not be the same without her but, we will move forward together as a family and take care of each other, as she would have wanted.
We would like to thank Renown Hospice for their help during her last weeks upon this earth. Your care and compassion will always be remembered.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 11:00am, Friday, November 20 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Reno. A private entombment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Bruno and Anna Menicucci Memorial Scholarship at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/DioceseofReno