Anne Catherine Meier
Reno - Anne Catherine Meier of Reno, Nevada, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 30, 2019.
Anne was born on the 7th of March 1932 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Thomas Brennan and Ethel Laviera Snyder Brennan. She graduated from Allentown High School in 1950 and fulfilled her aspirations of becoming a nurse shortly after graduation. She furthered her nursing education in 1982 when she graduated from the Orvis School of Nursing at the University of Nevada, Reno.
During this time at the university, she was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing. Anne was a Pediatric Nurse for Dr. Palmer in Reno where she was adored by all of her patients, especially known for her gentle and kind spirit. She eventually stepped away from nursing to work for the University of Nevada, Reno in their Loss Control Department where she assisted with worker's compensation claims.
Anne, along with her dear husband Don, were members of the Vintage Ford Club, The Westerners Corral Club, and regulars at the Reno Philharmonic. She was a lover of the outdoors, traveling, and had a special place in her heart for animals and enjoyed feeding the wild birds in her backyard daily.
Anne loved to read and was a member of a local book club. She was the most competitive bridge player known in the Reno area and never turned down an invitation to play Mexican Train. Anne was an avid supporter of the Nevada Humane Society, the SPCA, Nevada Museum of Art, and the Washoe County Public Library.
Anne is preceded in death by her Mother Ethel, Father Thomas, her sister Mary Cawthray (Brennan), half-sister Ellen Brennan, her beloved husband Don Meier, and her precious Belgian sheep-dog, Pepper.
She is survived by, her loving sons Frank Whitemaine (Donna), Mike Whitemaine (Judy), her Step-Mother Anne Bear, step-daughters Sue Stewart (Russ), and Barbara Bowen, her 8 wonderful grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and several other family and friends.
We would like to thank the staff at Tacoma General Hospital for their wonderful care of our beloved Anne in her last moments.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Nevada Humane Society and SPCA.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019