Reno - Reno - Anne "Laurie" Wulforst age 76, passed away peacefully in her home in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020. By her side was her high school sweetheart and husband of 57 years, Howard Edward "Bud" Wulforst. Laurie was the second of seven children born to the late Edward Blayney McEneaney and the late Mary Joan (Mallon) McEneaney. She was the sister of the late Eamon James McEneaney. Laurie was raised in Elmont, NY. She and Bud met at Sewanhaka High School in 1961.
Bud and Laurie began their love story as teenagers out of high school. They established their life together in New York where they raised four children. Together they owned several security companies working as partners in both life and business. They made their way from New York to Reno, NV in 1987 where they continued their business pursuits in the security industry and established the west coast camp for many friends and family who visited from the east coast.
Laurie was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend and was known as a generous, loving, supportive woman who led by example. Laurie treated everyone she met with high regard and respect without judgement. If you were lucky enough to be in her presence, she made you feel like the most important, special person on earth. Laurie was a mentor to many and made everyone she knew a better person.
A savvy woman and dedicated partner, Laurie's determination and commitment to her husband and family was always at the forefront of how she lived her life. She had the luck of the Irish and her knack for video poker allowed her to hit more royal flushes than anyone we know. Laurie's sound advice in the casino was to take your small wins and move on.
Family was present in everything Laurie enjoyed. You could find Laurie in the kitchen, preparing her traditional dishes while entertaining. Her love of food and cooking continues on in each of her children. Laurie enjoyed bowling and playing cards with friends and was a wizard with crossword puzzles. Even as she recovered from her stroke, she was able to give answers to clues. She looked forward to her annual trip each summer to the Cape, with her sisters Susan and Maureen and her longtime friend Elly, where they would reminisce and have lots of laughs visiting with family, friends and her grandkids.
Always the consummate host, Laurie created the most memorable family traditions, especially for her grandchildren at Christmastime. One favorite that everyone looked forward to was the enormous Christmas tree that she loved decorating with her family. Christmas Eve was celebrated with a fabulous meal prepped by the many helpers in the kitchen. We would all look forward to the hayride in the trailer, singing Christmas carols and watching the grandkids as they gazed up to the starry night sky hoping for a glimpse of Santa's sleigh. The grandchildren have special memories of Grandma reading them The Night Before Christmas and putting out cookies and milk for Santa. These times were wonderful, something that we all looked forward to because Laurie made the whole evening special for all.
Despite the miles between them, Laurie was a special and beloved Aunt to her nieces and nephews and remained very close with her many cousins. She was happiest around children and they adored her. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was an animated storyteller.
Bud and Laurie were very active in the security industry and together were a beacon of happiness for so many. Their love for each other and those around them was magnetic, they couldn't help but attract a crowd in their gatherings and travels. If you were joining them out on the town, enjoying dinner or a holiday you knew you were in for something special.
As a couple, and often with their industry friends, Bud and Laurie traveled the world, visiting every continent. Over the decades, Laurie collected art and cultural mementos from her destinations, surely leaving equally positive memories with those she met along the way.
Laurie is survived by her husband Bud, her four children, Howard (Jeanne) Wulforst of Las Vegas, NV, Evelyn (Bob) Diorio of Reading, MA, Leif Wulforst of Denver, CO and Scott (Cheri) Wulforst of Reno, NV as well as her siblings, Susan (Ray) Lum, Blayney (Janet) McEneaney, Patrick (Janice) McEneaney, Kevin (Debra) McEneaney, Maureen (Mark) Eckman, Bonnie (Bob) McEneaney McNamara and PennyLee (Tom) McEnaney. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren Morgan, Melanie, Zachary, Peter, Nathaniel, Natalie, Madison, Sean, Steven, Ava and Gavin as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Laurie's caregiver, Karen, for her dedication, humor and support.
A private ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 21st at 11:30 am at The Most Holy Redeemer Mausoleum and Chapel located at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery in Reno, NV. In lieu of flowers, a wonderful way to honor your memory of Laurie is by donation in her name to the Northern Nevada Food Bank.
