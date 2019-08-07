|
Annette Dennie
Reno - Annette Dennie (Cass) dealt her last hand on July 29, 2019 at 86 years old. Annette was born on December 22, 1931 in The Bronx, NY and moved to Reno, NV after high school. She was a card dealer for over 30 years, traveled the world, and has spent the last 20+ years as Retired Lady of Leisure.
She is survived by her daughter Barbara, 5 grandchildren; Ellen, Emily, Jennifer, Chris, and Danny and 7 great-grandchildren; David, Tyler, Luke, Briella, Brianna, Neil and Brennan, along with more loving family and great friends.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 7, 2019