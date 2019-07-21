Services
Anthony James Giombetti Sr. Born on February 14, 1963 in Stockton, CA. Tony experienced many adventures in his life; some worked out better than others but nonetheless many stories to be shared. He had some radical moments with Jesus that he was extremely fond of. He moved to Reno in the 1990s where he raised his family and opened his own successful carpet cleaning business. He enjoyed being outdoors especially in the sunshine. He was a magnificent gardener and loved to fish. He loved spending time with his grandkids and listening to good music. Although Tony's life was not as long as we would have liked, we know he's in a better place and look forward to seeing him again. Until then, he is survived by his sons, Jimmy, Robert, Jacob and Dillon. As well as his daughters, Shannyn and Sarah, along with 7 grandchildren.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 21, 2019
