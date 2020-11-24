1/1
Anthony Patrick Stempeck

Anthony Patrick Stempeck

3/2/1957 - 10/19/2020

STEMPECK, We lost you way to soon - our hearts will never be the same.

Turns out you were the gift that keeps on giving - How do I thank someone who saved my life - because you did?. You always said I was born on the hill and you were born on the tracks but you were far wealthier than I could ever because you had greatest heart I've ever known. You helped so many people with a compassion so rare. You were an incredible father, son, brother and friend, so very devoted to your daughters, Haley & Cierra, your family and others that it made you a community leader without you even knowing it. Every time you ended a call you you said "I love you" and meant it. As much as I hate this year, on this Thanksgiving I will be so very thankful for the time I had with you even though it was so incredibly brief. And you had a girlfriend's family (mine) that loved you so very much. I love you forever, BROOKE. (YF) Thank you you to the Brooke/Burke family, Jenkins, Kellames, Mowbray's, Matteoni's, Kramers and so many others but especially the Stempeck/Casale families - I love you forever also.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
