Anthony Patrick Stempeck
Anthony Patrick Stempeck

3/2/1957 - 10/19/2020

STEMPECK, We lost you way to soon - our hearts will never be the same.

Turns out you were the gift that keeps on giving - How do I thank someone who saved my life - because you did?. You always said I was born on the hill and you were born on the tracks but you were far wealthier than I could ever because you had greatest heart I've ever known. You helped so many people with a compassion so rare. You were an incredible father, son, brother and friend, so very devoted to your daughters, Haley & Cierra, your family and others that it made you a community leader without you even knowing it. Every time you ended a call you you said "I love you" and meant it. As much as I hate this year, on this Thanksgiving I will be so very thankful for the time I had with you even though it was so incredibly brief. And you had a girlfriend's family (mine) that loved you so very much. I love you forever, BROOKE. (YF) Thank you you to the Brooke/Burke family, Jenkins, Kellames, Mowbray's, Matteoni's, Kramers and so many others but especially the Stempeck/Casale families - I love you forever also.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 entries
November 22, 2020
Even though Tony, Big John, Dino and I have not hung out for many years together I remember those times with the fondest of memories. From Tony's famous Kamikaze's, eating Inez's ravioli's and our late nights galavanting all the while laughing and enjoying life. Tony I will miss knowing you won't be there if I stop by Casale's, but I also know you will always be there watching over those that loved and respected you. God Bless you and Inez and my condolences to the famiglia.
Thomas Bordigioni
Friend
November 22, 2020
My friend I am so sad that you are gone, but so amazingly blessed that we shared all of those adventures, hardships and successes for 57 years. I already miss our phone calls where we spend 30 minutes talking about absolutely nothing, exchanging barbs, speaking in SHS code and mixing in movie lines to make our point. Your off color humor is legendary, it was such a gift, to make someone, even if for just a few moments, forget about all the nonsense in this world and laugh is truly precious. Your greatest accomplishment are those two young ladies you raised by yourself. What a testament to your morality and priorities in this life, well done my dear friend. I will see you again, but until then, I will miss you everyday and cherish all of our memories and crazy adventures, and yes, laugh with our friends at you and with you. RIP I Love You!
JIM KELLAMES
Brother
