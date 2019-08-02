|
|
Anthony Paul Groux
Reno - Anthony Groux died on July 27, 2019 at his home in Reno, surrounded by family and friends, after a lengthy illness. While he was born in Keene, New Hampshire on September 27, 1943, he grew up in Reno and has always called Reno his home. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Luann (Devine) Groux, sister, Bernadette Depaoli of Reno, and brother Norman Groux of Omaha, NE, sons Mark Forsmark (Tamara), Jeffrey Groux and Mark Groux (Maureen). Grandchildren include Casey Forsmark (Taylor), Carter Forsmark (Madison) and Aaron Groux (Sharon) and his trusty sidekick Tippy, Many nieces, nephews and friends knew him as Papa or simply as Tony. He was most happy keeping busy, working and helping others. He was a man with a huge heart!
A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, 1138 Wright St, Reno, NV, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7, 2019