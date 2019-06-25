|
April Lee Longanecker Mayville
Reno - April Lee Longanecker Mayville, 79, passed away on June 18, 2019 following a lengthy struggle with dementia. She was a 47-year resident of Reno. Originally from Brookville, Ohio, April attended the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, graduating in 1961. She met and married her spouse Dr. William (Jack) Mayville while working at the University of Michigan Medical Center. She was working as a nurse, in her first job after finishing nursing school, and he was working as a psychiatric aid. After living in several different cities where Jack obtained graduate degrees, the two relocated to Reno, where they raised their three children.
April lived life with purpose and passion. She was a student (both in and out of the classroom) until she was no longer able to be one. She obtained a master's degree from the University of Nevada when she was in her 60's. She lived a life of service to others in healthcare as a registered nurse, and later as a mental health counselor and supervisor with what was then known as Life Skills at Washoe Medical Center. April took much pride in her work and ability to help others, and she always put her family first.
April lived as an example of how life should be lived; love those around you, live with passion and purpose, and never stop learning.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dawn Longanecker, for whom she cared in their old age.
April is survived by her spouse of 54 years, William (Jack) Mayville, of Reno, her children Erik Mayville, Stephen Mayville, and Alecia Gifford, and seven grandchildren. Also surviving is her elder sister, Robin Nethercut, of Atlanta.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 209 W 1st Street, in Reno.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 25, 2019