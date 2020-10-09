April Rubystarr (Phillips) Harrison
April Rubystarr (Phillips) Harrison was born April 23, 1978 in Sierra Madre, California to Billy and Brenda Phillips. April passed away September 27, 2020 in Sparks, Nevada. April spent her childhood in Southern California before moving to Northern Nevada. April married Andy Harrison January 6, 2001 at Park Wedding Chapel in Reno, Nevada and shortly after they were married, Andy and April moved to Arizona. On November 1, 2001, Andy and April welcomed their first daughter Liliana Gillian Harrison. On August 3, 2006, a second daughter, Kaitlyn Josephine Harrison was born. April loved being a mom and sharing her love of makeup and hair products with her girls. April loved wildflowers, especially Indian Paintbrush. April also loved the mountains and driving fast, especially in her latest red Honda Accord Kada. April worked jobs that allowed her to be around her girls and she became an aide to help at Kaity's school. April was a hardworking woman who loved her family. April was of the Jehovah's Witnesses faith and was a member of the Sparks Kingdom Hall. April leaves behind; her husband of almost 20 years Andy Harrison, daughter; Liliana Gillian Harrison, father; Bill Phillips, mother in law; Kathy Harrison, sister in law; Sadie Harrison, and niece; Shasta Seal. April was preceded in death by her mother Brenda Phillips. Arrangements are being taken care of by Truckee Meadows Cremation and Burial Services. A GoFund me has been established to assist the family. www.gofundme.com/f/harrison-family-tragedy