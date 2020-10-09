1/1
April Rubystarr (Phillips) Harrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share April's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April Rubystarr (Phillips) Harrison

April Rubystarr (Phillips) Harrison was born April 23, 1978 in Sierra Madre, California to Billy and Brenda Phillips. April passed away September 27, 2020 in Sparks, Nevada. April spent her childhood in Southern California before moving to Northern Nevada. April married Andy Harrison January 6, 2001 at Park Wedding Chapel in Reno, Nevada and shortly after they were married, Andy and April moved to Arizona. On November 1, 2001, Andy and April welcomed their first daughter Liliana Gillian Harrison. On August 3, 2006, a second daughter, Kaitlyn Josephine Harrison was born. April loved being a mom and sharing her love of makeup and hair products with her girls. April loved wildflowers, especially Indian Paintbrush. April also loved the mountains and driving fast, especially in her latest red Honda Accord Kada. April worked jobs that allowed her to be around her girls and she became an aide to help at Kaity's school. April was a hardworking woman who loved her family. April was of the Jehovah's Witnesses faith and was a member of the Sparks Kingdom Hall. April leaves behind; her husband of almost 20 years Andy Harrison, daughter; Liliana Gillian Harrison, father; Bill Phillips, mother in law; Kathy Harrison, sister in law; Sadie Harrison, and niece; Shasta Seal. April was preceded in death by her mother Brenda Phillips. Arrangements are being taken care of by Truckee Meadows Cremation and Burial Services. A GoFund me has been established to assist the family. www.gofundme.com/f/harrison-family-tragedy




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial
616 S Wells Ave
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 324-4611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Truckee Meadows Cremation & Burial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved