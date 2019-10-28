|
Arlene Cathcart
Reno - Arlene Hadden peacefully passed away at the age of 81 on October 25, 2019 in Reno, Nevada at Renown Regional Medical Center. Arlene was born on July 1, 1938 in Duchesne, Utah to Rowena and Francis Hadden. Arlene loved many things such as singing in choirs, scrapbooking, golfing and being involved in her church. Arlene loved to travel and especially being by the ocean. Arlene met her husband Donald on a blind date, while Arlene was singing "Sweet Adeline's Barbershop Harmony" for a competition in Millbrae, California. This led to them marrying quickly. Don and Arlene had two children, Denise Louise and Patrick Dean.
Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, Rowens and Francis; sisters, Marion Mack, Betty Moseley; and brother, Joseph Hadden. She is survived by her husband, Donald of fifty-one years. Daughter, Denise, son-in-law Jay, Son Patrick, daughter-in-law, Julie and grandchildren, Elizabeth and Lauren Ashford; Ciera, Blake Brock and Kylie Cathcart. Arlene is also survived by many family and friends.
A visitation for Arlene will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Walton's Funeral Home Sierra Chapel, 875 W. Second Street, Reno, Nevada. A funeral service will be held the following day Nov. 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Robb Drive in Reno. The burial will be at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada following the service.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019