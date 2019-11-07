|
|
Arlene Frances DeJan
Reno - Arlene Frances DeJan, loving wife and mother, passed away on November 3, 2019, at age of 78.
Arlene was born on October 25, 1941, to Bruno and Genevieve Przekwas in Chicago, Illinois. On September, 4, 1964, Arlene was married to Emil DeJan, in Reno, Nevada. After living in areas of the Midwest and California, they settled in Carmichael, CA, where they raised three wonderful children. Passionate about her career, Arlene managed various high school and college career centers in the Sacramento area. In 1995 Arlene and Emil moved to Reno where she continued her career in helping others with Washoe County Social Services. She loved living in Reno with her beloved husband of 55 years.
Arlene will be remembered for her quick wit, impeccable style, kindness, and devotion to her family and friends. She was always one to enjoy any social gathering with friends or family, often being the one to meticulously plan the event. In addition to enjoying time with friends and family, Arlene loved traveling, cooking Polish food, exploring the outdoors, and sipping coffee or wine while in her cherished backyard.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Bruno and Genevieve. She is survived by her husband Emil; her three children, Aaron, Natalie, and Dominic (Julie); her granddaughter Cadence; her brothers, Bob Przekwas (Sarah) and Tom Przekwas (Roberta); and many nieces and nephews.
We will always love you and miss you, Lady!
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019