Arlene Joan Smith-McMasters



Arlene was born November 26, 1943 in Stewart, Nevada and returned home on June 19, 2020. She lived in Nixon her whole life. Arlene is the grand-daughter of Johnny Smith & Gertrude Frazier (paternal) and Louie McCloud & Herma Winnemucca McCloud (maternal); parents Roy Smith and Flora McCloud-Smith, brothers Frederick and Melvin Smith, sisters Virginia Smith-Watts and Cora Wain-McCauley; & daughter Annette Henry (all preceded her in death). She is survived by sons Wendell (Denise) and Kendall Henry and daughters Brenda Henry-Bonta and Julie Washburn (Dana); 7 grandchildren (Louis, Jayme, Desirae, Kyle, Ashley, Kendall Henry Jr. (deceased) & Justin Temoke (deceased)); and 7 great- grandchildren (Sidney, Kendal Samuel, Sisika, William, Ashton, Layton and soon to be grandchild (Louis)). Our mother aka Auntie/Gramma R, as she was known to relatives, was one tough lady but deep down she was loving and had a huge heart. Viewing June 26, 2020 from 10am-1pm, Ross Burke & Knobel, 2155 Kietkze Lane, Reno; Graveside Service June 27, 2020, 10am, Nixon Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store