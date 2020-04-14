|
Artha Lee Knoles
October 2nd, 1936 - March 29th, 2020
There are no words to describe how much Artha means to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her positivity, uplifting spirit and heartfelt laugh gave strength to all her loved ones. She will be missed, but will always be in our hearts. We love her so much. May God bless her.
Gary, Tawny, Dean, Rich, Kelsey, Casche, Korey, Anthony and Teagan
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020