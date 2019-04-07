Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Carmelite Monastery
1950 La Fond Dr
Reno, NV
Arthur Wentworth Hakes

Arthur Wentworth Hakes Obituary
Arthur Wentworth Hakes

- - It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur Wentworth Hakes announce his passing on March 24, 2019 at the age of 77. Art will be remembered by his love of 21 years, Jan Walker, beloved daughter Michelle Udell, and grandson Keaton Castillo. Art will also be fondly remembered by his brother in law Bill Fehr, nephew Charles Knapp and families.

A Mass and reception to celebrate Art's life will be held on April 12, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Carmelite Monastery, 1950 La Fond Dr, Reno NV 89509.

In lieu of flowers please donate to in memory of Art.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
