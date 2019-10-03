|
|
August Joseph Landucci
Reno - August Joseph Landucci, 94, of Reno, passed away September 26, 2019 at his home. He was born July 16, 1925 in Humboldt, NV to Umberto and Rosa (Menicucci) Landucci.
August served in the U. S. Army Artillery division during W.W. II. He worked for over 40 years in the casino business as chief operating officer for Harold's Club, The Riverside, and The Sundowner. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
August is survived by his nephew, August Allerman of Reno.
A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 8th at 7:00 pm at Walton Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd Street, Reno. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 11:00 am at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Oct. 3, 2019