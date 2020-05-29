Barbara Ann Ponsock



Reno - Our beloved mother, Gma, GGma, and GGGma was called home. She was the most amazing person who would give the world for her family and friends. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband George, her sons George II, George III, Tom, Dave her grandchildren Tom II, Dave II, Amber, her great grandchildren Ionna & Landon. She is survived by her five beautiful children, many grand, great grand and great great grandchildren, many nieces nephews & cousins. She will be deeply missed. We hope God knows he got the best "Angel"



Her service with a viewing will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 12-3pm at Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks, NV 89431 with a celebration of life at Gma's house.









