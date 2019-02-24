|
Barbara "Babs" Clark Salmon
Reno - Born on September 1, 1937 in Plattsburgh, New York to her parents Walter Vantilburg Clark and Barbara Morse Clark. The family moved to Rye, New York in 1942. She started school in 1943 and in 1947 moved to the Heidenrich Ranch in Washoe Valley, Nevada where she rode her horse to elementary school. In 1949, the family moved to Virginia City, Nevada. She finished 3 years of high school and the family moved to Missoula, Montana of which she graduated in June 1955. She married Ross Salmon on December 26, 1955 and they moved to Virginia City, Nevada where they had 3 children, Debra Jo, Robert Ross, and Leah Ann. Leah passed away on 4/4/2011 and Debra passed away on 2/9/2018. Barbara worked at the University of Nevada and Desert Research Institute for 32 years and retired in 1992. She finished her position in life on 2/19/2019 and has now joined her parents and deceased children in heaven. She is survived by her husband Ross Salmon, her son Bob Salmon, 10 grand kids and 9 great grand kids.
Memorial Service and Reception at 11 am on March 23 at Sparks Elks Lodge at 517 S. Rock Blvd. Sparks, NV.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019