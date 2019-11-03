|
|
Barbara Fitzgerald Torvinen
December 14, 1929 - October 30, 2019
Barbara F. Torvinen passed away peacefully and surrounded by family in the Renown South Meadows ICU. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and wife, a kind hearted and gracious Irish woman. Barbara has gone to join her late husband Jerry D. Torvinen who passed in October of 2011, her son Mark Torvinen who passed in 2016, parents William Vernon Fitzgerald and Ireta Keele, sisters Mary Joan Fitzgerald, Joyce Ellen Fitzgerald and twin brother Bruce Keele Fitzgerald. She is survived by her two sons Greg Bruce Torvinen and Michael John Torvinen, Michael's spouse Pat Torvinen and Mark's surviving spouse Barbara Inama Torvinen as well as her seven grandchildren; (Mark) Molly Torvinen-Winship MD, Michaella Torvinen, Leah Torvinen; (Greg) Tyler Torvinen, Megan Torvinen; (Michael) Katie Torvinen, Kristen Torvinen and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was married to Jerry in December of 1950. Barbara raised her three sons while working as a book keeper for National Oil and Burner Co. for over 40 years. She enjoyed trips with her husband and sons to Lake Tahoe in the summer and skiing on Mt Rose in the winter. Barabra was Jerry's full time caregiver while they suffered through his fight with Alzheimers. She never left his side. Barbara was an avid reader, loved all animals and was a welcoming host at family gatherings for decades. She will be lovingly missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at Ross, Burke and Knobel at 2155 Kietzke Lane in Reno, Nevada on Sunday November 10th 2019 at 1pm. If desired, flowers may be sent to that address in Barbara's honor.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019