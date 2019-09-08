|
Barbara G. Jones
Reno - Mrs. Barbara G. Jones departed this life on September 4, 2019 at 1:28 PM. Mrs. Jones was a retired head seamstress at the El Dorado casino hotel, Reno Nevada.
Visitation hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at Walton Funeral Home, 875 W. 2nd Street in Reno. Services will be held Monday, September 16th at 11:00 am at the Walton Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Sept. 8, 2019