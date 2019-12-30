|
Barbara Hoard
Thursday, December 5, 2019, Barbara Hoard, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at age 83.
Barbara was born on May 12, 1935 in Reno to John and Maxine (Jones) Foster. She found her soul mate and love of her life, Jim Hoard, at the age of 18. Barbara and Jim were married on April 18, 1954 and were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Cheri (Hoard) Legorburu, shortly after. Together, they helped run the family business, Reno's first full-service printshop, Linn Litho Lettershop, until its closure in 2001. The success of the printshop gave Barbara and Jim precious time to spend with family and friends, and they enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage.
Barbara was a lover of animals and cared for many horses, birds, and dogs over the years, and particularly her cherished poodles. She was also a passionate sports fan and loved watching Wolf Pack basketball and football games, which she attended as frequently as she was able to for many years since her attendance at UNR in 1952. She will be most remembered for her unwavering love of family and kind and generous spirit.
Barbara is survived by her husband Jim and daughter Cheri (Leo). They are grateful she was blessed to have four grandchildren, Maris (Justin) Scott, Liesl (Tony) Black, Brittany (Jose) Claro, Gabriel (Hannah) Legorburu, and ten great grandchildren, Pierce, Ainsley, Anderson, Adalayde, Elle, Walker, Madsen, Quintin, Nella, and Jameson, as her family was her greatest joy. Her family loves her, and she will be dearly missed.
In remembrance of Barbara, we ask that you resolve to spend more time with your loved ones.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020