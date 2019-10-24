|
|
Barbara Jackson Laveaga
Barbara Jackson Laveaga departed for Heaven on July 11, 2019 at the age of 86 from Brookdale Reno Memory Care for Alzheimer's and Dementia.
Born in Ely, Nevada on December 26, 1932 to Harold P. and Mary Deckleman Jackson, Barbara was the second of four children. She graduated from White Pine High School in 1950 and from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 1954, with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and the goal of becoming a teacher.
Barbara married Vince Laveaga on August 14, 1959. They were blessed with two fine girls and it was with great pride that Barbara and Vince witnessed both daughters excel in their chosen fields of study.
Barbara's most revered life-long affiliations included Delta Delta Delta Sorority, to which she gave 60 years of willing service and loving devotion, Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers Sorority, Beta Chapter, in whose good works Barbara actively participated for nearly 60 years, and the Washoe County schools employing her from 1954 (Greenbrae in Sparks) until 1991 (Roy Gomm in Reno) when Barbara retired with gratitude and respect for the dedicated teachers and administrators with whom she had worked and the students they had served.
Two dear life-long friends have shared the following tributes to Barbara with our family:
"We all miss the Barbara we knew as a vibrant, intelligent, fun-loving, DDD leader, great teacher, ADK devoted member, wonderful wife, mom, grandma and my best friend! My heart aches for all of you."
"I consider myself blessed to have been Barbara's dear friend for over 40 years. Our time together at Roy Gomm School was truly special. She was always there for me, happy to offer advice and share her expertise in teaching children to read. Barbara loved her family and often said that she was married to the best husband in the world. Our love and prayers surround you today and always."
Barbara's love, devotion and their cherished children were her most precious gifts to Vince during their sixty plus years of life together. Barbara has always been and will forever be Vince's magnificent wife and best friend.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her older brother Robert, her sister Margaret (Arland) Conner, her niece Tomi Davis, and her nephew Jess Davis. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Vince Laveaga, her sister Mary Carol (Bob) Lewis, daughters Marcie Laveaga and Nancy Laveaga (John Blakemore), her grandson Bryan Elliott and nieces Jeri Davis, Katie (Keith) Larkin, Pamela (Neil) Duxbury and Susan Lewis.
The Laveagas extend heartfelt appreciation to the angels at Brookdale Memory Care in Reno. The caregivers, staff members, residents and their families, Kindred Hospice angels and inspirational Brookdale visitors were a wonderful source of skill, strength, comfort and love to Barbara and to our family during her stay.
Inurnment was at Mountain View Cemetery with a family observance. We are sincerely grateful to all who have blessed us with their sympathy and love.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019