Barbara (Mimi) Jean Coryell
Reno - On December 15th, 2018, The Lord wrapped his arms around my mother and she left this earthly planet to spend her everlasting life with him.
Barbara Jean Beyeler was born on July 22, 1922. She was one of four daughters born to Christian Albert and Ann Marie Beyeler. Married in December of 1945 to William Lloyd Mallory, they produced Barbara's only daughter, Janet Elaine (Chism). Their marriage ended in 1948.
Barbara followed family and with her 4 year old in tow, moved, lock, stock and barrel to King's Beach, Calif, where she built a wonderful cabin. She loved Tahoe and after, several additions, enjoyed her life there until she sold it in 2004.
In 1959, Barbara met and married the love of her life, Loren Arnold Coryell (Cory). They shared a beautiful life together and spent their time in both Southern California where Cory owned Angeles Optical and Medical and their summers at Lake Tahoe. In 1972, the happy couple retired to Reno, NV to be near Janet and closer to their home in Tahoe. In April of 1985, Cory passed away. Barbara spent the rest of her life living in Reno and surrounding her life with her daughter, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Barbara's three sisters passed before she did. Her younger sister Marilyn died Feb 20, 2005 and her youngest sister Ruthie followed on March 23 of 2005. The eldest sister Lois died Dec 13, 2018, just two days before Barbara.
Barbara leaves behind Janet (William) Chism, her grandsons Jason Thompson (Kimberly) Ava 12 and Sadie 9, Daniel Frank (Pennie) Audrey 5, Kylie 4 and step grandchildren Calder (Tricia) Chism, Chloe 21, Will 18 and Rachael Chism Rosenbloom (Matthew) Carly 15 and Griffin 13. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and her very good friend, Eileen Johnson.
On behalf of Mom and myself, I would like to thank Reno Assisted Living, specifically Amanda Jenkins and her incredible staff for 2 ½ years of wonderful friendship, love and caring. She was so very happy there. Also I would like to thank A+ Hospice for their loving care as they helped her through her final days, especially Heather and Joy.
There was no service or memorial per her request.
Happy Mother's Day Mom. We were partners our whole lives and I miss you dearly. Put in a good word for me up there.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 12, 2019