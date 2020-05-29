Barbara Jean Zundel (Harris)



Barbara Zundel passed away on May 2nd, 2020 at Brookdale in Reno. Barbara was born in Reno, on March 16, 1937 to Frank and Margaret Harris.



Barbara attended Robert Mitchell Elementary School, where she met her future husband, Bill Zundel.



She graduated from Sparks High School in 1955, where she was involved in various clubs, basketball and was a cheerleader her senior year.



After graduation she married Bill, had three children and moved to Reno. After spending several years at home, she had various bookkeeping jobs including 15 years at Macy's.



Barbara enjoyed boating at Pyramid Lake, gardening, running, hiking, and spin classes at St. Mary's fitness. She always enjoyed a lively discussion with Bill, seeing her great grandchildren and taking care of family pets.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret Harris, brother, Thomas Harris and her husband, Bill Zundel



Barbara leaves her three children: Leslie, Zundel, William T. Zundel and Jill Zundel (Tony Kauderer), grandchildren; Sara Paschall (Cameron), Alex Kauderer (Gina) and Allison Bulow (Scott Heppner); Great grandchildren; Sophia Paschall, Bishop and Talulah Heppner and Margot Kauderer.



Per Barbara wishes there will be no funeral. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale and Geriatric Specialty for the kind and loving care they provided.









