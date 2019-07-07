|
Barbara Jeanne Coulston Struble
Reno - August 14, 1943 ~ June 13, 2019
Beloved Barbara Jeanne Coulston Struble passed on peacefully with the courage and grace she showed all the days of her life, with her husband and true love Dewey at her side.
Barbara Jeanne Coulston Struble was born on August 14, 1943, in San Diego, California to Jeanne and Dick Coulston. Barby grew up a true beach girl in Manhattan Beach, California. After graduating from Mira Costa High School she earned her BA in English from San Jose State University and later completed her MA and Doctorate studies in Archaeology at UCLA.
In 1971, Barby met U.S. Naval Officer Arthur Dewey Struble III, an aerospace rocket and aircraft engineer like (and coworker of) her Dad. They married on July 10, 1976, in the Manhattan Beach Congregational Church in a ceremony that culminated with an honor guard of military officers with crossed swords for the traditional arch of honor for the new bride and groom. Though always connected to Southern California, in 1978 Barby and Dewey relocated to Reno, Nevada, to pursue their various passions and raise their family.
Barby led a full and fruitful life that included many accomplishments: lifelong girl scout and camper; one of the first at-home Mouseketeers; guide and counselor at Camp Curry, Yosemite; member of a gospel choir; Peace Corps volunteer in Nigeria; inner city school teacher of English, Math and Science; staff archaeologist at sites in England, Mexico, Greece, Italy, the La Brea Tar Pits, and throughout the high deserts of Nevada and the Great Basin.
A life-long learner, Barby's interests were wonderfully varied: half-marathon runner; award-winning downhill skier; extraordinary chef de cuisine and wine connoisseur; articulate communicator with masterful command of the English and Igbo languages; proficient in French, Spanish, Greek, Italian, and German; web page designer; lover of arts and sciences, nature's wonders large and small, history and heritage, culture and celebration; nurturer and champion for her loved ones; one tough cookie; vivacious woman with a mischievous sense of humor and a bright, melodic laugh. Barby was a true inspiration to those lucky enough to know her and call her a friend.
The family gratefully acknowledges the most excellent care provided to Barby by the Oncology Teams at Stanford University and Renown Hospitals during her long battle with five cancers. The depth and breadth of that care enabled her to be with us for nearly 10 years of well-lived life after her initial diagnosis, and for that she was, and we are, so thankful.
We are so blessed to have had her in our lives as wife, mother, sister, aunt, and truly cherished friend. Barby is survived by Dewey III, her husband of 43 years, son Dewey IV, daughter Mary Kathleen, sister Kathy Coulston Brunick of Manhattan Beach, CA, sister DeDe Coulston Lombardo of San Luis Obispo, CA, "adopted sister" Carol Hobaugh (Dan) Kerkhoff of Dana Point, CA, and many more family members and friends.
To honor Barby's life, please take a moment in your day to show someone kindness, to be more patient, sing, touch nature, dance, laugh, or be a friend. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Reno at 11 am on July 24, 2019. A reception to further celebrate Barby's glorious life will follow.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from July 7 to July 9, 2019