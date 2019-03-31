|
Barbara Joan Jolly
Sacramento - Barbara Joan Jolly recently passed away with family and friends at her side, March 10, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. She began her journey to Heaven.
Born June 27, 1930 to Marion and Evan Holbrook in Eureka, CA.
Preceded by her husband Richard Maurice Jolly, her two brothers Phillip and Doug and most recently her daughter Jana Balstadt.
Survived by her sisters; Judi Stapleton, Pat Clarke, sons Richard (Kathie), Ken (Trish), and Dick's 1st child George, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Barbara was always encouraging to her family and friends whom she loved very much.
As a child Barbara lived in many places with her family. Fortuna, Scotia, San Anselmo, Fairfax and San Francisco. In 1951 she moved to Reno to help her mother, it was there she met her husband Richard in 1954 while living with his sister Sally Jolly (Lemaire).
While living in Reno raising children she stayed active in the school system. After which she became an advocate for child safety and a member of CASA.
Barbara moved to Sunol, CA in 2008 to live with Jana. After Jana's passing she moved to Fair Oaks, CA to live with her sister Pat Clarke and her husband Jim.
During retirement, often when Richard was fishing/hunting, Barb and Judi would take to vacationing from the West coast to the East coast, including Hawaii and they had a time!
Services will be held May 10, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Veteran's Cemetery Fernley, NV.
Reception to follow.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019