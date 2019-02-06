|
|
Barbara "Darleen" Lucey
Reno - Barbara "Darleen" Lucey was called home to Heaven with her family by her side on January 28, 2019.
Darleen was born August 6, 1930 in her parent's home on Pyramid Way, Sparks NV to Florence and John Jones. She attended Robert Mitchell Elementary where in kindergarten she met some of her closest lifetime friends, Jean and Louie Matteoni, The Honorable Proctor Hug Jr., Margie Foote, plus so many others. She continued her education at Sparks Junior High School and Sparks High School where she met the love of her life, Harold Lucey in 1945. Darleen excelled in school and graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1947. She attended the University of Nevada Reno and joined the Tri Delta Sorority. At the age of 18 she began her career as a legal secretary, working for Sidney Robinson followed by Gene Wait, Allan Shamberger and the Honorable Judge McQuaid. She was an excellent legal secretary and took great pride in assisting young attorneys and legal secretaries in the early stages of their careers. Her legal knowledge, shorthand-typing skills, and expectation for nothing less than perfection followed her to her passing.
On January 5, 1950, Harold and Darleen were married in Reno, Nevada, with their best friends Jean and Louie Matteoni at their side. This January marked their 69th wedding anniversary. In 1955, with the arrival of their son, they started their family and lived in the Reno/Sparks area her entire life.
In 1965, Harold and Darleen started their first business, the Copenhagen Bar with Gino "Bear" Quilici, followed by Y-Ruf-It Recreational Vehicles with Bob Ghisletta, and then in 1972 they opened the Sparks Mint Casino. Darleen learned bookkeeping and with her legal knowledge, helped Harold manage all the businesses and was the backbone to their success.
In 1972, their son Bob suffered a traumatic head injury so she focused on his 24 hour care for 4 years until God took him home in 1976. After losing their son Bob, with their wonderful friends Carl and Lois Hickey, they traveled the world.
Starting in 1979, she became a Grandmother which gave her purpose and great joy. Her three grandchildren were always at her side, next door; at the home she and Harold built for them, school functions, helping with homework, traveling throughout the United States and Europe, she was always there. In 2014 she became a Great-Grandmother and the joy of grandchildren grew even more with the addition of three Great-Grandchildren. Her family was her purpose.
Darleen was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy, and son Bob Lucey.
She is survived by her husband, Harold, daughter Marcia (John) Burkett, grandchildren, Bob (Megan) Lucey, Brett (Jessica) Burkett, Kristyn (Barrett) Young, great grandchildren Mason Lucey, Ashlynn Burkett, Olivia Grace "Livi" Lucey, nephew and niece, Ron and Marge Skinner (Tracy, Ben, Jessica), cousins, Ellen and Neil Fincher and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St Thomas Aquinas Cathedral, 310 W 2nd Street, Reno on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM, reception to follow at Arrow Creek Country Club. The family would like to thank Saint Mary's Hospice, Kindred Home Healthcare and the wonderful care givers Nora, Sondra, and JoAnna. Darleen loved family, friends, children, and making the world a better place. Please join us February 12th to celebrate her life, this would make her smile.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities (NCED) MS 285, Reno NV 89557-0285. "In memory of Barbara 'Darleen' Lucey, fund #GF00147", check or online donations are available. Darleen loved her great nephew Sam, who was born in 2014 with Down Syndrome. The Nevada Center for Excellence in Disabilities (NCED) University of Nevada Reno has been instrumental in his life. Walton's Sparks Funerals and Cremations was entrusted with arrangements. We invite you to share a memory at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019