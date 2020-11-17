1/1
Barbara M. (Phillips) Conley
Barbara M. Conley (Phillips)

Aug. 7, 1930 - Nov. 15, 2020. Barbara Phillips was born to Leslie "Ferd" Phillips and Alberta Perry in Reno, Nevada on August 7, 1930. She grew up on the family ranch not far from Gerlach, Nevada. She attended Gerlach High School and graduated in 1948. That same year she met the love of her life, Edward "Bud" Conley. Bud was a cowboy for Holland Land & Livestock and Barbara was helping her mother, Alberta, cook for the cowboys. They were married in May 1949 and made their home in the Empire/Gerlach area for the next 67 years.

Barbara and Bud had 3 children: Steve (Judy), Ken (Beverly), and Rhonda (David) Carey. Barbara was a homemaker who loved her family above all else. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and rock collecting.

Barbara was preceded in death by Bud in 2016 and is survived by her children, 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
