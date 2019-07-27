Services
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Holy Temple Church
700 Smithridge Drive, Bldg C.
Reno, NV
1947 - 2019
Reno - Memorial Services for Barbara McClain will be held at Rehoboth Holy Temple Church, 700 Smithridge Drive Bldg C. Reno Nevada 89502 on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Barbara was born on January 2. 1947 in Gulf Port Mississippi and departed this life on June 7, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. Barbara McClain leaves her daughter Jaime K Williams, her grandson Andre William City of Reno, Nevada; her brother Henry Fonda McClain of Denver Colorado, her sister Pinkie Danniels-Torrian of Berkeley, California,

along with a host of neices, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 27, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.