Barbara Rose Kramer TurnerReno - Barbara Rose Kramer Turner left us to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020. She was 85 years old and a fiercely proud third generation Nevadan. Barb was born on November 9th, 1934 at the family home in Fernley, Nevada to Alvin and Gladys (Berger) Kramer, who owned several businesses in Fernley, including the Tourist Hotel and the Oasis Soda Fountain. She lived nearly her entire youth in Fernley and attended Fernley schools until the Tourist Hotel burned down while Barb was in high school. The family moved to Carson City and Barbara graduated in 1952 from CHS. It was her father's hope that she would meet a nice senator's son and get married someday.Barbara married the love of her life on February 13th, 1954. Bob Turner was not the son of a senator. He was an ordinary boy from Wadsworth and the two had known each other since they were very young and grew up together in the Fernley school system. Bob promised her the world and delivered. They were married for 53 exciting years before he died in 2007.Barbara and Bob moved over 40 times throughout their marriage. Bob's career in mining took them from Nevada to California, Montana, Arizona, Australia and Venezuela. Everywhere they went, Barbara made friends. Barbara's large number of friends and extended family all over Nevada and the rest of the world will miss her very much. She was special to everyone.Her own children, however, will miss her most of all. Mitchell and Karen Turner of Fernley, Don and Michelle Turner of Fernley, Rob and Jen Turner of Dayton and Lora Turner-Carnes of Reno will honor her memory and do the best they can to carry on without her, while upholding the values she instilled in them to laugh first, question second and never forget where they come from. Barbara had 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren (and two more on the way), that she adored beyond human bounds. Nothing made her happier than having her kids and grandkids around her. She left us with her kids and grandkids surrounding her, as she would have wanted.Barbara's son, Joseph Paul, preceded her in death in 1980.A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date when all who gather will feel safe enough to hug each other while stories and memories of her laughter are shared. Knowing Barb, it will be a pretty good party.