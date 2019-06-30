|
|
Barbara Van Meter Hug
(December 30, 1931 - June 26, 2019) - Barbara Van Meter Hug passed away at her home in Reno, Nevada on June 26, 2019, with her husband of 65 years, Procter R. Hug, Jr., by her side. Barbara was a native of Sparks, Nevada, the youngest child of William and Elise Van Meter. Her father was killed by a car when she was three years old, and her mother worked tirelessly during the Great Depression as a seamstress supervisor for the Work Progress Administration (WPA) and Welch's Bakery by night to support her three children, ensuring they had everything they needed. Though not rich in money, their family was rich in love.
Barbara worked hard from a young age. She modeled for Gray Reid Department Store, waitressed, baby sat, and worked at other jobs she could find saving her money to afford college.
During her junior year at Sparks High School, Barbara met the love of her life, Procter R. Hug, Jr. who was one year ahead. Procter was selected as the Most Outstanding Boy in 1949, and Barbara was selected as the Most Outstanding Girl in 1950. She was a brilliant student who won the Nevada State Debate Championship in her senior year, beating Lou Cannon who went on to become a well-known columnist for the Washington Post, and graduated as the Valedictorian of her high school class.
Barbara continued to excel at the University of Nevada, active in her Delta Delta Delta sorority, student government, honor societies and all aspects of college life. She worked all four years to supplement her scholarships to pay for college and living expenses. She served as Student Body Secretary while Procter was the Student Body President. Procter said working with Barbara as the Secretary was the best part of holding office.
Barbara and Procter were married at the end of her senior year at the University of Nevada while Procter was serving in the Navy. Barbara taught 5th Grade at Hawthorne Elementary school until her daughter Cheryl was born and Procter finished his tour of duty. They were soul mates and had a storybook marriage bound by a deep love for each other for 65 great years. They were a team from beginning to end.
After law school, they moved back to Reno where Procter started his law practice with his good friends Charlie Springer and Harry McKissik. When Procter was appointed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Barbara took over as the CEO of their family company, Nevada Telephone-Telegraph Co. She had an amazing way of working with people, always courteous and kind to her employees and beloved by all. In addition to serving as the CEO of Nevada Telephone-Telegraph Co., Barbara served on the Board of Directors of First Interstate Bank, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Guild, Saint Mary's Foundation and was a charter member of the Reno-Sparks Assistance League.
Barbara maintained strong ties with the University of Nevada where she served on the Board of the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation, received the University of Nevada Silver Award for service to the University in 1991, and the Distinguished Nevadan Award in 1993. She served on the UNR Alumni Association Executive Committee, the Board of Visitors for the Western Nevada Community College and many other organizations. Barbara had many talents, but she gave her heart and soul to her husband and family. That was her biggest joy.
Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Procter R. Hug, Jr., three children, Cheryl Hug English (Harry), Procter Hug (Sue), Elyse Hug Pasha (George), eight grandchildren, Christopher English (Karah), Ashley English, Alysha English, Procter Hug IV (Julie), Julianne Hug, Cherylann Pasha (Brendan), Savannah Pasha, Mary Kate Hug Pasha, and four great-grandchildren Jackson Procter Hug, Colin English, Chloe Hug, and Charlotte Hug.
Thank you to the wonderful caregivers and doctors who were there to help Barbara in the last few years. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation. https://www.unr.edu/giving
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at the Parish Center.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from June 30 to July 3, 2019