Barry Lee Winzeler
Reno - Barry Lee Winzeler, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Barry Winzeler was born in Boise, ID on December 16, 1931 to Frank and Louise Winzeler. Barry attended the University of Idaho where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. While at the University of Idaho he met his wife Eleanor Brock Winzeler.
Barry proudly served in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of LTC. He served two combat tours in Viet Nam and was stationed at numerous Army posts. He was a proud member of the First Cavalry Division having been assigned with the Cav at four different locations around the world: Japan, Korea, Viet Nam, and Ft. Hood, TX.
After the Army Barry joined the VA as a veteran's service officer which brought him to Reno, NV where they lived for 30 years. There he was active the Reno Rodeo and the Masons, including being a past Master of Reno Lodge #13. Barry moved to Texas five years ago joining the Army Residence Community where he was active in the Kiwanis.
Barry was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Eleanor (Jimmee) Winzeler and their son Steven.
Barry is survived by his son Don Winzeler and his wife Jane, son COL (Ret.) Michael Winzeler and his wife Leigh, as well as numerous grand children and great grand children.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Army Emergency Relief organization at: Army Emergency Relief, Attention: Donations, 2530 Crystal Drive, Suite 13161, 13th Floor, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 28, 2019