Barry Tone
Reno - Barry Tone was born in Tacoma, Washington on July 27, 1931. He passed away peacefully at his home on January 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Barry was raised in the Tacoma/Seattle area, and enlisted in the Navy in 1950. He was ultimately stationed at the Fallon Naval Air Base. During a trip to Reno while on leave, he met a young woman named Shelly Ann Driscoll. They were soon married at the Cathedral in Reno on November 8,1952. They had 5 children, Barry (deceased) Sean Michael (deceased), Gerald (Jerry), Michelle (Missy) Neugebauer, and Michael.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Barry and family moved back to Reno in 1959. Barry took a job with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. In 1963, he was hired by the Sparks Police Department where he had an illustrious 32 year career. He worked virtually every assignment and rose to the rank of Assistant Chief, and retired in 1991. Barry's children and grandchildren also became police officers. Jerry (Reno Police 1978-2004) Mike (Reno Police 1986-2011) Nate Maclellan (Washoe County District Attorneys Office, current) Nick Tone (Washoe County Sheriff's Office, current) Josh Tone (Reno Police Department, current). Shelly Tone ( Nevada Department of Public Safety Parole and Probation, current.)
Barry lost his wife Shelly in April of 1979 after a long battle with cancer. In 1997, Barry met Elaine Deller, his tennis instructor, who became the apple of his eye. They were married on January 2, 1998. They spent the next 22 years as soul mates and best friends. Traveling to various parts of the world together, creating a loving bond that would not be broken until his passing.
Barry also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed sailing, riding his motorcycle all over the country, and of course playing tennis with Elaine.
Barry is survived by his wife Elaine, Jerry Tone (Vicky), Missy Neugebauer (Monte) Mike Tone (Shauna), step-children: Bob Deller (Karen), Julie Lyons (Joe), Susie Deller, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for February 3, 2020 at 12:30 pm. The ceremony will take place at Walton's 2nd Street Event Center, 600 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV. Food and refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to one of Barry's favorite charities, , Animal Arc, or the Nevada Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020