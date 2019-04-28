|
|
Basil Quilici
Yerington - Basil A. Quilici, age 89 of Yerington. Former Principal at Smith Valley and Yerington Middle schools. Survived by step son Tim (Leanna) Ogle, three granddaughters. His Rosary will be recited 7:00 pm Monday, April 29 and his Funeral Mass 11:00 am Tuesday, April 30 both at Holy Family Catholic Church. Family and friends may sign his online guest book at www.FRFH.net. Arrangements under the direction of Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, Yerington (775) 463-2911
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019