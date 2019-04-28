Services
Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home - Yerington
25 Hwy 208 P.O. Box 1271
Yerington, NV 89447
775-463-2911
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family
Basil Quilici Obituary
Basil Quilici

Yerington - Basil A. Quilici, age 89 of Yerington. Former Principal at Smith Valley and Yerington Middle schools. Survived by step son Tim (Leanna) Ogle, three granddaughters. His Rosary will be recited 7:00 pm Monday, April 29 and his Funeral Mass 11:00 am Tuesday, April 30 both at Holy Family Catholic Church. Family and friends may sign his online guest book at www.FRFH.net. Arrangements under the direction of Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, Yerington (775) 463-2911
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
