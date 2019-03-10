Beatriz R. Zumaran



Sparks - Beatriz R. Zumaran, 91, passed away on March 3, 2019 at her Sparks residence. She was born in Durango, Durango, Mexico on March 23, 1927 to Antonio Rojas and Margarita Sandoval. She was one of nine children. She acquired an Accounting degree and was a bank auditor. She married Louis Zumaran in 1958 and moved to the United States. They were married for 52 years and had five children, before his passing in 2010.



Beatriz overcame obstacles of language and culture, and became a U.S. citizen. She always said that Mexico was her mother country and that the United States was her father country, and she loved them both equally.



Beatriz was a stay-at-home mom and worked harder than anyone who had a full-time job, because her work was never-ending. She was a devout Catholic, who knew her faith and lived it. What made her the happiest was her faith, her family and her friends. She dedicated her entire life to raising her children and grandchildren, and always placed everyone's needs before her own. She was loving, kind, generous, humble, compassionate, understanding, welcoming, noble, moral, decent, steadfast and a person that all who knew her wanted to emulate. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room and she touched many hearts. She will be missed beyond words, but we know that she will continue to guide us in this life, until we are all reunited again.



Beatriz is survived by her children, Margarita Davis, Philip Zumaran (Gaby), Christine Fleiner (Mike), Richard Zumaran, Susana Garcia, sister Margarita Castaneda (Mario), brothers Eduardo Rojas, Jorge Rojas, grandsons Richard Davis, Matthew Zumaran (Leslie), Jeffrey Garcia, Andrew Zumaran, grand-daughters Janell Garcia, Samantha Zumaran, great grand-daughter Mia Zumaran.



A viewing and visitation will begin at 4:00 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm at Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks, 1745 Sullivan Lane, Sparks. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 am, Friday, March 15th followed by a reception at Immaculate Conception Church, 2900 N. McCarran Blvd, Sparks. Entombment is scheduled for 3:00 pm at Mountain View Mausoleum, Reno. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019