Benjamin Parker



On Sunday, August 9th, Benjamin Parker passed away at the age of 48.



Ben was born to Carol and Chris Parker in 1972 in Washington State. Ben graduated from Yerington High School in Yerington, NV in 1990. He served in the US Air Force from 1992 to 1996, afterward staying in the Air Force Reserve and serving 12 years total. He received his bachelor's degree in Environmental and Natural Resource Science from the University of Nevada Reno in 2001. In 2002 he completed his MBA from Benedictine College.



Ben was married to Tauri Parker and together they raised their two daughters, Ella and Olivia. He was an involved, dedicated, and loving father.



Ben had worked as the Chief Technology Officer at Guavus, a Thalas company, since 2013. Prior to Thalas, Ben worked at Verizon and Sprint. He held many patents related to telecommunications technology.



Ben was also very curious and a hard worker--he had the candle burning on both ends. He was a life-long learner, constantly seeking the next challenge and never slacking.



Ben loved adventure including biking, four wheeling, guns, and camping. At the age of 8 he learned to operate a bulldozer and would work in the neighbor's yard. As a 12 year old boy, Ben would often go on a 100 mile bike ride through the Nevada desert. Ben wasn't afraid of anything; Ben was always up for a challenge.



Ben is survived by wife Tauri, step-daughter Ella, daughter Olivia, half-sister Wendy, and father Christopher.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Williams.



A celebration of Ben's life will be held on Saturday August 29th from 10 am to 12 pm. Because of COVID19, his family will be holding a limited-size in-person celebration and online broadcast. To attend, RSVP with name, party size, and whether you will attend online or in-person to



benparkercelebration@gmail.com









