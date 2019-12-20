|
|
Benjamin Robert Krueger
May 2, 1989 -
November 27, 2019
Benjamin Robert Krueger, beloved son, brother, grandson and friend, passed into eternal life peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the young age of 30 with his family by his side.
Ben was a Reno native and graduated form North Valleys High School, where he met some of his lifelong friends. Ben was a person who always stood by your side through thick and thin. He was notorious for being the life of the party. Ben was known to many as a kind, wonderful young man with a huge heart. He loved spending time with his two dogs, Zoey and Beau.
Ben was a pipefitter by trade, but his true passion was for cooking. He was a talented chef and enjoyed creating fun dishes for his friends and family. We are going to miss all of his fresh cooked meals, especially his ribs! Ben will be missed by many and will never be forgotten.
Ben is survived by his Father, James Krueger, his Mother, Geri English Krueger, his brothers, Noah Krueger (Jessica Kozlowski), and Jesse Krueger (Krysten Krueger), his grandmother, Louise Krueger, his grandfather, Harold English, his uncles, Donald Krueger and Michael English, his aunts, Raegan English and Stephanie Mallas, and his cousin, Jack English.
A Celebration of his wonderful Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Eldorado Convention Center (345 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501).
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019