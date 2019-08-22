|
|
Bernadette Katherine Kaye
Reno - Born to David Kaye and Valerie Mills on June 27, 1972 in Reno Nevada. Entered the spirit world Sunday, August 11, 2019 , Bernadette preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Katherine Kaye and Henry West, Maternal grandparents Raymond D. Mills and Josephine Graham and son Dominic. Bernadette is survived by her parents David Kaye and Valerie Mills, Daughter LeLani Makalani Muao and step-daughter Torrey Sandoval, paternal Aunts Debbie Fletcher and Arlene West, maternal aunt Rhonda Mosley, maternal uncles Rene Mills and Benny Mills, Siblings Terry Wright, Candace Gonzalez, Bonnie Centeno, and Valda Kaye, 1 grandchild Natalia Sandoval and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bernadette loved life to the fullest before her "issue" with cancer. Bernadette did not like to burden (her own words), anyone who knew her with her health issues. Bernadette worked for Washoe County School District for 20+ years until physically 3 weeks before her health started declining rapidly. There are so many things about Bernadette, her strength, the inspiration, her love of life that she gave us, she will truly be missed by everyone whos life she had touched.
Traditional Wake and viewing will be held in Sutcliffe at 2475 Pyramid Hwy, Sutcliffe NV on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 6:00pm to Sunday at 9:00 am. Services to follow Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 11:00am at the Nixon Gymnasium, Nixon NV, Dinner to follow services. Cremation following services.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019