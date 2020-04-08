|
|
We lost our beloved Papa. Barney was born in Somerville, Massachusetts as the youngest of 4 children to Edith and Anthony Carpinella. Barney moved to Nevada in 1948. In his 88 years, Barney wore many different hats. He was a ranch hand in Yerington, a switchman for the railroad, served in the Air Force for 3 years, drove an ambulance, worked for the City of Reno, and was a deputy for the Washoe County Sheriff's department where he retired in 1978. He enjoyed working in his garden and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gayle Carpinella, daughter Kim Holt, and son Eddie Carpinella. Grandchildren Chelsea Sanchez, Zach Holt, Tristan Kemper, Makenna and Caden Carpinella, 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020