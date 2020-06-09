Berneys Wadsworth
Berneys Wadsworth

Wadsworth - Berneys Jo Ross Otero Wadsworth passed away on June 8th, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born January 31, 1947 in Schurz, NV to Jose Otero and Juanita Ross.

She is survived by her sisters Juanita Sampson and Virginia Calico as well as her five children, Debra, Michael, William, Jason, and Brian.

A private viewing will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at Walton's-Ross, Burke & Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Ln, in Reno, NV followed by a graveside memorial Saturday at 10:00 am June 13, 2020 in Wadsworth, NV.






Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
