Bernice Darleen Stringer
Reno - Darleen was born July 22, 1922, in Oxford, Iowa, to Alice and Dewey Warthman, and passed away peacefully, on June 4, 2019.
As a young woman she attended Coe College and Northwestern University. Darleen began playing the piano at four years of age. She played with the Chicago Women's Philharmonic and later played pipe organ at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Reno, for many years.
Darleen moved with her children to Nevada in 1957, where she worked as an executive secretary at the University of Nevada-Reno, while she attended night school, to pursue her master's degree in Zoology.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bradley, five grandchildren - Michelle, Leah, Wendi, Sam and Reuben, eleven great-grandchildren, her dear daughter-in-law, Penni, and her beloved cat, Sage. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Beverly, and her son, Thomas.
Darleen was a woman of grace, accomplishment and dignity and will be missed by all who knew her.
A private family memorial service is being planned for July 22, 2019, celebrating her 97th birthday.
As per her wishes, Darleen will be laid to rest next to her beloved son.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 16, 2019