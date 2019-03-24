Services
Reno - Bertha Frankie Wilcox (Bert) died from traumatic brain injury on February 3 resulting from an automobile accident.

Born and raised in Reno, she graduated from Reno High in 1951.

After high school, Bert worked in gaming both 17 years at Harrahs Club and 17 years at Boomtown.

She loved her Verdi home where she enjoyed an amazing mountain view, observed deer napping in her yard, gardened, and monitored her hummingbird feeders, and bluebird houses. After her husband, Richard's death, her dog Wizzy provided companionship and she studied her Norwegian heritage meeting relatives from Norway.

Bert's quiet life changed when she became reacquainted with Keith, a fellow Reno graduate. She accompanied him on his Harley and winter trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Bert is survived by her daughter, Sharon Marie Wilcox; niece, Lynn Brooks; Richard's children,

Rick Murdock (Thea); Debbie Murdock: plus grandchildren: Britton, Brigitte, McKain, Nicolas and Keelia.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory: Richard W. Wilcox Memorial Scholarship at UNR or Nevada Humane Society.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
