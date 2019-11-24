|
|
Bertrom Lewis Williams Jr.
God must have needed a storyteller/fishing buddy as he called our father Bertrom Lewis Williams Jr. home on November 23, 2019. Bert was born on June 8, 1926 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Bertrom and Mildred Williams. His father later married his second wife Elizabeth who raised Bert until Bert enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 21, 1943 at age 17.
After WWII, Bert re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps (eventually U.S. Air Force) as an aircraft mechanic/crew chief. In 1956, while stationed in Florida, he had a blind date with Vidula May Coxwell, our mother, and they were married almost 60 years. Vi was the epitome of the career military wife - following Bert all over the world -- experiencing crisis times of the Korean War/Cuban Missile Crisis. Bert retired at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas in 1964. He worked another 19 years for Wackenhut Security Services/Nevada Test Site. After "retiring" again - they moved back to Florida and resided with his son and family.
He was predeceased by his father Bertrom Williams, mother Mildred, step-mother Elizabeth, and step-mother Alma. He was also predeceased by his wife Vi . Survived by daughter Robin (Bruno) Peri, grandson Benjamin Auer (Ashley) and great-grandson Jackson. Survived also by son Robert Lewis Williams (Linda) and grandsons David and Michael.
He will be interred at the Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada. In lieu of flowers - we ask you take his words to heart. In a moment of lucidity amidst Alzheimer's Disease he said, "I have a wife, daughter, son and grandsons. I wish I had hugged them and told them I loved them more."
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019