Bette Alice Enhelder



November 21, 1936 - November 1, 2020



Bette Alice Enhelder, mother, grandmother and friend passed peacefully in the company of family in Reno, Nevada.



She was born in Neillsville, Wisconsin to her parents, Eugene and Harriet. She and her four siblings were raised by her Father and beloved Step mother, Lillian Enhelder, mostly in Fernley, Nevada where she graduated from Fernley High School in 1954.



After moving to Reno, Bette had five children; Danny Rials (Rosemary), David Rials (Vickie), Randy Rials (Sandy), Leslie Walsh (Jay) and Laura Conklin (Marla Musselman), and her niece Sherene Ploumen (Dan), who was like her daughter. Grandma Bette will be missed dearly by her children, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, with one great-grandson who will make his debut in December.



She is preceded in death by her son, David Rials and her grandson, Jacque Rials.



Bette loved to rescue cats and would prefer donations to the Catmandu Cat Rescue in Carson City, NV in lieu of flowers. Her family is grateful for the loving care of the staff members at Summit View Hospice, Golden Heart Group Home and The Fountains Senior Care.



A celebration of life will be held at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store