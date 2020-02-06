|
Betty Jane Monaghan
Betty Jane Monaghan passed peacefully on January 31, 2020, at Renown Regional Medical Center with family by her side. Betty was born in Riceville, Iowa, on September 9, 1926, to Raymond and Lucille Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lola, brother Raymond "Buck", husband Bernard "Bernie", and son Patrick.
As a child of the depression, money was scarce in the Thompson family. This did not deter her from a happy childhood with many fond memories. Her father was determined that his daughter would be a teacher. To fulfill this dream, she took classes in high school needed to fulfill entry into a teacher's college. In those days, after one year of college she could be granted a certificate to teach elementary school in rural areas of Iowa. Her first job as a teacher was in the small town of Toeterville, Iowa. It was a one room school house with grades K through 8. A few of the students happened to be siblings of Bernie Monaghan, her future husband. He had served in the Air Force and had returned home. She caught his eye and the rest is history. They were married in June of 1948. Two sons followed, Jeffrey and Patrick. She continued to do substitute teaching in Riceville until the family's move to the Sacramento area in 1960.
In 1960 Bernie sold his dry-cleaning business and the family relocated to the Sacramento area in hopes of a brighter future in the rapidly growing aerospace industry. Betty was hired immediately at Aerojet General and retired 28 years later.
Betty and her husband moved to Reno in 2013 to be closer to their family.
She enjoyed golf with her friends at Bradshaw Ranch in Sacramento and had a hole-in-one to her credit She was always up for a new adventure or experience. The best example of this was her sky diving adventure with her son Patrick when she turned 80. She considered doing it again when she turned 90 but was talked out of it by her family!
Betty is survived by her son Jeff (Patty), grandsons Bret (Michelle), Ryan (Leigha), and Kevin (Teeara), as well as six great grandchildren. The entire family resides in the Reno-Sparks area.
Betty was a shining star wherever she went. Her sense of humor, laughter, and loving approach to life will be greatly missed. She did not withhold or suppress her love and caring for her family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Summit Estates as well as Geriatric Specialties for their support and caring.
Services will be held at the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Mary's Chapel, on Tuesday, February 11th, at 10:30 AM. Burial with her husband will follow at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, Nevada.
A celebration of life is planned for later this year.
Donations may be made in her name to the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, Nevada 89408.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020