Betty L. (Reynolds) Christy



Betty L. (Reynolds) Christy, 79, the most wonderful woman loved by all she encountered, passed away on May 16th, 2020 at her home in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Elkton, Maryland on January 1 7th, 1941 to Thomas and Catherine Reynolds. She is survived by her husband, Dale Christy; two children Delecia and Debi (Mark); three step children David (Tish), Scott (Michelle) and Deana (Jeffery) and 18 grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her two sisters Barbara (Bob) Shallcross of Rising Sun, Maryland and Connie Reynolds of Cannonsburg, PA. She loved her family very much. Betty was a graduate of Rising Sun High School and Goldey Beacom College. She worked as an executive secretary for Dupont, The Mapes Casino and General Motors. She loved music. She was a church organist for over fifty years and gave piano lessons to all ages. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She was someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand and put others before herself, such a selfless person. In her spare time, she also enjoyed shopping, golfing, traveling and enjoying a nice glass of wine. Betty was also an excellent baker, anyone who has had one of her pies can attest to that and she sure knew how to throw a party, especially her Christmas party each year. Betty left her mark on this world, positively impacted those around her and will be missed by so many. Celebration of Betty's life will be celebrated at a later date.









