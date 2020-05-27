Betty Lee Fountain



Reno - Betty Lee Fountain died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Betty had three children with Jack B. Fountain.



She was raised in sparks and graduated from Sparks High School. She was a very determined lady spending summers at Donner Lake, taking care of her Reno rentals, and managing all her affairs to the very end. She had a special fondness for children which motivated her to build Parkside Preschool many years ago. She loved to play golf at Hidden Valley and was an active bowler at age 87.



She will be lovingly remembered as someone who let you know how she saw life. She will be greatly missed.



Betty is survived by her children Tom (Michelle), Todd (Susie), and Susan Fountain, along with four grandchildren, Joel (Kaitie), Connor, Whitney Gutierrez (Bryce), Colby, and two great-grandchildren, Lola and Harlan.



The family would like to thank practitioner Jessica Lesperance and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care.



A private family burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Joel F. Glover Memorial Foundation at 525 Hammill Lane, Reno, Nevada, 89511









