Beverley Jean Courtney
- - Beverley Jean Courtney, well known and immensely loved, passed away in her sleep on the night of July 8th?at the age of 83, although she would confidently tell you she didn't look a day over 30. She lived in Bridgeport, California until her passing, where she owned the Sportsmen's Inn and Bodie Hotel for over 55 years. A selfless woman with unmatched stories, Jean was most likely to tell you about the pride she had for her family. She poured love daily into her children Gordon Courtney and Debbie Courtney-Parisi, her son in law Pier, her three grandchildren Gino, Michela, Destiny and great granddaughter Autumn. She also had a special place in her heart for her disabled niece, Connie and cared for her unconditionally for over 30 years. The countless other individuals she loved include her brother Peter, the entire Robertshaw family as well as her sister Irene, and the entire Vannoy family. She cherished her beloved friend Carlos and held a special place for all of her employees throughout the years. Her spirit is missed but will no doubt be carried through her family and those she loved.
Jean was raised in Massachusetts working on her family's farm from a young age and having to forego any advanced education. In spite of this, Jean was always remarkably ahead of her generation. She moved to California and started her first restaurant at the age of 16. Jean always led an unquestionably unique life, telling frequent stories of how she dined with presidents and attracted even the most well known celebrities into her world in Bridgeport. She married a young police officer, Jesse Courtney, in her 20's and proceeded to raise two children together. Despite their divorce, they remained close friends until his passing. Jean was well known for her young mind, generosity, never ending energy, wit and engaging personality that stood out no matter where she was.
Jean's character shined through with authenticity. She will be remembered for her numerous quirky voicemails, knuckle punches, capacity for fun and joy, the helping hand she never hesitated to lend and the long reaching effects of her love for everyone passing through Bridgeport. She will be deeply missed by many, though those who were lucky enough to have her in their life will no doubt carry the imprint and legacy she has left forever. We love you and we miss you, Jean!!
A service to celebrate Jean's great big extraordinary life will be held on?August 3, 2019 at 3pm at the Bridgeport Memorial Hall. Her son, Gordon, will continue to run the Sportsmen's Bar and Grill.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 21, 2019