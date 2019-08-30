|
Beverly Strong
- - Beverly Strong passed away peacefully on August 28 with family members by her side. Beverly was born February 20, 1930 in Bingham, Utah. Her family relocated to Midvale, Utah where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Robert. She has called the Reno area her home for over 60 years. She worked a number of years for the Reno Housing Authority. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents, Park and Blenda Butler, her brother Donald Butler, and her husband Robert. She is survived by her children Rolene Lemich ( Mike), Jeff Strong (Jeanette), Danny Strong (Rosie), Calvin Strong, and Stuart Strong. She has 5 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 11:00 am at Ross, Burke, & Knobel on Kietzke Lane. A celebration of life will follow at her daughter's home.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019